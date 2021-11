Article content

Nov 1 – Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc, which

is backed by both Amazon.com Inc and Ford Motor Co

, said on Monday it was targeting a valuation of more than

$53 billion in its initial public offering in the United States.

