EV Makers Eye Bigger Battery-Metals Role by Inking Mining Deals

(Bloomberg) — Electric-vehicle makers are pushing for an intermediary role in mining to secure supplies of key battery metals, according to the head of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

“We’ve had discussions on that and Tesla has definitely explored these options,” Chief Executive Officer Randy Smallwood said Friday in a phone interview. “There is a real concern on the battery metal side in terms of supply.”

Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the world’s largest metals streaming companies, whose business involves giving miners upfront financing in exchange for the right to buy produced metals in the future at a discount. Smallwood said he’s seeing increasing interest from electric-vehicle makers to get more involved in the industry and has even had talks with “potential partners” interested in starting their own streaming companies for battery metals including cobalt, nickel and lithium.