EV maker Rivian boosts IPO price range, aims for $65 bln valuation

Article content Rivian Automotive, backed by Amazon.com Inc, on Friday significantly raised the expected offer price of its shares, with the electric vehicle manufacturer aiming for a valuation of as much as $65 billion in its initial public offering. It had earlier this week aimed for a valuation of more than $53 billion at a price of $62 per share. The company now expects to sell 135 million shares in the range of $72-$74 apiece to raise nearly $10 billion on Nov. 9. The increased price band follows a successful investor roadshow this week, as Wall Street’s big IPO investors bet on Rivian to be the next big player in a sector dominated by Tesla .

Article content The IPO could make Rivian one of the only three companies that have raised more than $8 billion in a decade after Alibaba and Facebook. While the startup has yet to sell any significant volume of its electric vans or trucks, a $65 billion valuation for Rivian could make it more valuable than Fiat maker Stellantis NV and bring it closer to legacy automakers Ford and General Motors. Rivian has been investing heavily to ramp up production, including for its upscale all-electric R1T pickup truck which was launched in September, beating out competition from established rivals such as Tesla Inc, General Motors and Ford. The company had about 55,400 R1T and R1S preorders in the United States and Canada, as of Oct. 31. Rivian said it had started deliveries of the R1T and had recorded revenue for the three months ended September 30. Net loss for that period, however, is estimated to increase due to higher production costs.