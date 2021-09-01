Europe’s Factory Backlog Hits Record on Global Supply Squeeze

Article content

(Bloomberg) — European factories saw unfilled orders rise to an unprecedented level in August as companies struggled to meet demand amid widespread bottlenecks in the global supply chain.

There were “clear signs of strong capacity constraints,” according to an IHS Markit survey of purchasing managers, which showed the shortfall of manufacturing production relative to orders surpassing a 24-year record seen in July.

While the euro-area economy is rebounding from coronavirus lockdowns, shortages of parts and raw materials and a lack of shipping capacity are proving more stubborn than initially expected, threatening to delay the recovery.