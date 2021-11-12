Europe’s energy supplies under pressure as winter approaches

Centrica, the U.K.’s top energy supplier, warned its 9 million customers to prepare for an icy blast that could last as long as six weeks Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images files

Article content Europe is set to get its first cold spell of the winter season, putting the continent’s already scant energy supplies under pressure.

Article content Temperatures are set to drop starting next week, with parts of Italy forecast to experience weather as much as two degrees Celsius below normal. Southern France, Spain and Germany are also forecast to be colder-than-usual, according to The Weather Company. Centrica Plc, the U.K.’s top energy supplier, warned its 9 million customers to prepare for an icy blast that could last as long as six weeks. The region will be particularly sensitive to cold snaps in the coming months, with gas prices up for a second week after surging to records in October. Extra supplies promised by Russia have so far been negligible and Norwegian flows have been reduced because of heavy maintenance. “This is going to test the energy supplies across Europe,” said Tyler Roys, lead European forecaster at AccuWeather Inc.