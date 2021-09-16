Europe’s Energy Crunch Is Forcing U.K. Factories to Shut Down

Article content

By Elizabeth Elkin

(Bloomberg) —

Europe’s record-breaking run for natural gas prices has forced a major fertilizer company to shut down two plants in the U.K.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. said Wednesday it’s halting operations at its Billingham and Ince manufacturing complexes due to high natural gas prices, with no estimate for when production will resume.

Read: Europe’s Gas Extends Record Rally on Russian Supply Woes, Wind

CF’s move comes as Europe is facing an energy crunch, with gas and power prices breaking records day after day. The continent is running out of time to refill storage facilities before the start of the winter as flows from top supplies Russia and Norway remain limited. There’s also a fight for supplies of liquefied natural gas, with Asia buying up cargoes to meet its own demand.