Europe’s Energy Crunch Is Forcing U.K. Factories to Shut Down

By Elizabeth Elkin
Europe’s record-breaking run for natural gas prices has forced a major fertilizer company to shut down two plants in the U.K.
CF Industries Holdings Inc. said Wednesday it’s halting operations at its Billingham and Ince manufacturing complexes due to high natural gas prices, with no estimate for when production will resume.
CF’s move comes as Europe is facing an energy crunch, with gas and power prices breaking records day after day. The continent is running out of time to refill storage facilities before the start of the winter as flows from top supplies Russia and Norway remain limited. There’s also a fight for supplies of liquefied natural gas, with Asia buying up cargoes to meet its own demand.
Shutting down these plants, which largely produce ammonium nitrate, will cause the company to lose some production volume, according to Alexis Maxwell, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. The bigger potential impact will likely be on global pricing for fertilizer as concerns grow that other producers will follow suit, she said.
“The market will read this as other European producers are likely to shut down, and nitrogen prices will continue to rise on the supply-side shortage,” Maxwell said.
Fertilizer prices are already high, and that’s adding to increasing expenses for farmers, who are paying more for everything from land and seeds to equipment. The higher costs of production may mean more food inflation is on the way.
