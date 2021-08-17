Europe’s Biggest Music Festival — UNTOLD 2021 To Accept Crypto By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Europe’s Biggest Music Festival — UNTOLD 2021 To Accept Crypto



The largest music festival in Europe announces crypto payment for ticket payments.

UNTOLD 2021 will collaborate with Elrond (EGLD) for this year’s music fest.

The music fest invited big name DJs like David Guetta and Martin Garrix.

UNTOLD, the largest festival in Europe this year, announces that UNTOLD 2021 tickets will accept Elrond (EGLD) crypto payment.

In cooperation with Elrond Network, the developers of the blockchain-powered music festival, UNTOLD has announced that tickets for the mega-festival will be available for purchase using the EGLD cryptocurrency for UNTOLD 2021.

Of note, the festival was attended by more than 375,000 people back in 2019. This year, the top 3 best DJs in the world – David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike will host the festival. Aside from this, international legends such as The Script, Parov Stelar, Tyga, Sam Feldt, and many other incendiary bands, artists are set to take the stage.

Clearly, crypto enthusiasts will enjoy this year’s UNTOLD music fest. At the same time, festival-goers who are new to crypto will be able t…

