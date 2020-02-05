European summary: Lazio held at home, Bayern Munich advances in the cup | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML15cbe692014522ff1d8ee22aec364b3911% %MINIFYHTML15cbe692014522ff1d8ee22aec364b3912%

Bayer Leverkusen also in DFB-Pokal when Villarreal loses to Mirandes in the Copa del Rey





%MINIFYHTML15cbe692014522ff1d8ee22aec364b3913% %MINIFYHTML15cbe692014522ff1d8ee22aec364b3914% Ciro Immobile lost Lazio's best chance against Hellas Verona

%MINIFYHTML15cbe692014522ff1d8ee22aec364b3915% %MINIFYHTML15cbe692014522ff1d8ee22aec364b3916%

Lazio extended his unbeaten streak in Serie A to 17 club record games, but missed second place in a frustrating 0-0 draw at home against Verona on Wednesday.

Lazio, who had won 12 of his last 13 games to emerge as contenders for the title, is third with 50 points in 22 games, four behind the leader Juventus and two drifting from Inter Milan.

Lazio also remained unbeaten for 17 consecutive Serie A games with Sven Goran Eriksson in 1999.

Verona, who remained ninth with 31 points, had the first opportunity in the 16th minute when Thomas Strakosha saved the attempt by midfielder Matteo Pessina.

Lazio had a chance through Ciro Immobile, but Marco Silvestri denied the top scorer in the league, who also took Luis Alberto's 25-meter drive early in the second half.

Strakosha rescued a point for Lazio with a decisive rescue to deny Marco Borini five minutes from time.

DFB-Pokal: Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen through

Robert Lewandowski celebrates Bayern's goal against Hoffenheim

Robert Lewandowski scored two goals to bring his account of the season to 35 as Bayern Munich came from behind to beat Hoffenheim 4-3 on Wednesday and reach the quarterfinals of the German Cup.

Bayern is back in the goal to win the German national double again this season after regaining the Bundesliga lead on Saturday. It is the favorite in the cup too. Bayern is the only team of the four best in the Bundesliga to reach the quarterfinals after Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund were eliminated on Tuesday.

However, the victory over Hoffenheim was marred by defensive errors that could prove costly if repeated against Bayern's title rival, Leipzig, in the league on Sunday.

Bayern went to the goal for the second consecutive cup game when Jerome Boateng converted the ball into his own net in the eighth minute while trying to block a shot with the shin.

Four minutes later, it was the turn of Benjamin Hubner of Hoffenheim to score a goal in his own door by deflecting a goalkeeper center with his knee to put the 1-1.

Thomas Muller put Bayern in the lead in the twenty-second cross of David Alaba. Lewandowski scored in the 36th and 80th minutes to pass 35 goals in all competitions this season: 22 in the Bundesliga, 10 in the Champions League and three in the cup.

Thomas Muller also scored for Bayern in the cup

Hoffenheim wasted a series of opportunities in the second half, but Moanes Dabbur took advantage of the confusion in Bayern's defense to score two final goals that left Bayern under pressure. Dabbur's second came from a rebound after Bayern's Benjamin Pavard crashed the ball against his own post.

Earlier, Bayer Leverkusen I needed a dose of luck to beat the second level Stuttgart 2-1. Stuttgart goalkeeper Fabian Bredlow completely mishandled a punch in a corner and deflected the ball into his own net to give Leverkusen the lead at 71 minutes.

Bredlow was partly the culprit of the second 12 minutes after Leverkusen, looking for a rebound in the way of Lucas Alario, who put the 2-0. Stuttgart returned the blow with a goal from Silas Wamangituka in 85 but Leverkusen held on to win.

Union Berlin overtime avoided by little against the fourth level Verl winning 1-0 when Robert Andrich scored in the 85th minute. It is the first time Union has reached the quarter-final stage since 2001, when they lost the final to Schalke.

Ligue 1: Marseille moves clear in second

Payet scored an excellent goal for Marseille against Saint-Etienne

In Ligue 1, an excellent solo effort by Dimitri Payet helped second place Marseilles to a 2-0 victory in St etienne and six points away from Rennes in third.

Payet turned Yann M & # 39; Vila upside down before shooting home at the near post from a narrow angle to open the scoring in the seventh minute and Nemanja Radonjic sealed the points five minutes from his fifth goal of the season.

Montpellier he moved three points behind Lille, who was fourth, after they had a 1-1 draw Metz.

Teji Savanier opened the scoring for Montpellier

Teji Savanier's 13-minute attack put the home team in front, but Metz received a penalty seven minutes later when Geronimo Rulli knocked down Ibrahima Niane.

The goalkeeper made peace with an intelligent stop to deny Habib Diallo, but the visitors took an equalizer at 10 minutes when the substitute Farid Boulaya shot home shortly after arriving.

Lyon I missed the opportunity to advance fifth after playing a goalless draw at home to Amiens, While Reims Y nice tied 1-1, with Yunis Abdelhamid canceling Pierre Lees Melou's first game.

Brest he missed a penalty and caused Jean-Charles Castelletto to be sent off, but still managed to take a point in a 1-1 draw at home to Bordeaux, Won the lone blow of Waris Majeed Strasbourg victory at the bottom of the club Toulouse and Yassine Benrahou and Nolan Roux's first half goals secured Nimes a 2-0 victory over Dijon.

Copa del Rey: Villarreal surprised by the second level Mirandes

Spanish second division team Mirandes this season he achieved his third consecutive surprise in the Copa del Rey by beating the La Liga club Villarreal 4-2 at home on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals.

Mirandes took an early lead through Brazilian forward Matheus before Javier Ontiveros leveled for the first-level team, only for Martin Merquelanz to restore the home team's lead with a penalty at the end of the first half.

Santi Cazorla hit from the point to level again for Villarreal, but Mirandes, who also reached the semifinals in 2012, soon came forward for the third time through Odei Onaindia.

An additional time strike by Antonio Sánchez sealed a spot in the last four for Mirandes, who knocked out Sevilla and Celta Vigo in the previous two rounds.