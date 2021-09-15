Home Business European stocks under pressure from weak China data By Reuters

European stocks under pressure from weak China data By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters. The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2021. REUTERS/Staff

(Reuters) – European shares slipped on Wednesday as worries about a slowing Chinese economy, declines in travel and leisure stocks and soaring UK inflation dampened sentiment in early trading.

The benchmark index fell 0.1% by 0711 GMT.

Asian stocks tumbled after data showed China’s factory and retail sectors faltered in August following fresh coronavirus outbreaks and supply disruptions.

Travel & leisure stocks were the top decliners in Europe, down 1.1%, with gaming companies hit after Macau casino operator stocks plummeted as the government kicked off a public consultation that investors fear will lead to tighter regulations in the world’s largest gambling hub.

The owner of fashion brand Zara Inditex (MC:) rose about 1% as its sales approached pre-pandemic levels, but Sweden’s H&M slipped 3% as quarterly sales increased less than expected.

UK’s edged lower and mid-cap stocks fell 0.2% after data showed British inflation hit a more than nine-year high last month.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©