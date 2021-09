European Stocks Trim Losses as ECB Slows Bond Buying on Recovery

Article content (Bloomberg) — European stocks pared losses after the European Central Bank said it will slow down the pace of its pandemic bond-buying program in a sign of confidence in the region’s economic recovery. The Stoxx 600 Europe Index was 0.2% lower by 2:15 p.m. in London. It had earlier dropped as much as 0.9%. Cyclical sectors were mainly under pressure, with energy stocks dropping the most, while travel and leisure declined, weighed down by an 11% slump in EasyJet Plc after the airline announced a share sale and said it rejected a takeover approach.

Article content Lagarde Points to December Meeting for Full PEPP Review: TOPLive The ECB on Thursday decided to conduct purchases at a “moderately lower pace” than in the previous two quarters. Officials also reiterated a pledge to keep the 1.85 trillion-euro program running until March 2022 or later if needed, signaling they’re not yet ready to discuss how and when to end emergency stimulus. This is a relief for equity investors that have been concerned that stimulus measures might get pulled back more quickly. “The ECB is slowing the pace of its emergency asset purchase program. But this is not a tapering decision,” said Elga Bartsch, head of macro research at the BlackRock Investment Institute. “ECB asset purchases look here to stay as the new policy framework paves the way for looser for longer monetary policy in the euro area.”

Article content The ECB President Christine Lagarde said the economy in the region will return to pre-crisis levels by year-end. The Stoxx 600, up 16% this year, has stalled after hitting an all-time high in August. Equities in the region have fallen with global peers this week on mounting fears over the recovery and reduced support expected from central banks. “There is a sense of pessimism throughout equity markets. In recent days the rally has seemed to lose momentum,” said Lewis Grant, senior portfolio manager at Federated Hermes. “Fears that the spreading delta strain is curtailing the pace of the post-pandemic recovery, along with the prospect of dwindling central-bank stimulus, has left investors questioning the market’s elevated valuation.”

Article content The ECB’s stance sets it apart from that of the Federal Reserve, whose policy makers are preparing to start a wind-down of asset purchases later this year. “The ECB has taken its first meaningful step towards tapering today. Characteristically, it hasn’t tied itself to a specific pace of purchase, instead retaining an element of flexibility which will be helpful in the face of a potential tightening in financial conditions as Fed taper draws near,” said Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors. EasyJet Slides on Cash Call, Prosus Drops: EMEA Equity Movers Among individual share moves, Prosus NV dropped 5.9% in Amsterdam as partly owned Tencent slumped in Hong Kong after Chinese regulators summoned gaming companies to discuss further oversight of the industry. Assa Abloy AB advanced 4.8%, the most since February, as the Swedish lockmaker acquired Spectrum Brands Inc.’s hardware and home-improvement division. For a daily wrap highlighting the biggest movers among EMEA stocks, click hereYou want more news on this market? Click here for a curated First Word channel of actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources. It can be customized to your preferences by clicking into Actions on the toolbar or hitting the HELP key for assistance. ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg.com

