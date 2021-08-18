Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters.



(Reuters) – European stocks inched higher on Wednesday after a wobbly start to the week, as investors balanced risks from a spike in global COVID-19 cases with signs of a steady economic recovery in the continent.

The pan-European index rose 0.1% by 0712 GMT, with travel and leisure stocks recovering from sharp falls earlier this week, driven by worries about the fast-spreading Delta variant.

UK’s rose 0.1%, supported by a weaker pound after data showed British inflation fell to the Bank of England’s 2% target last month in an unexpectedly sharp slowdown.

The German and 40 were flat.

In individual stocks, Danish brewer Carlsberg (OTC:) rose 2.8% after it raised its full-year earnings guidance and said beer volumes in key markets China and Russia had risen to “well above” pre-pandemic levels.

Swiss medical device maker Alcon (NYSE:) jumped 8.4% to the top of STOXX 600 after it lifted its full-year earnings forecast.