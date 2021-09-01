European stocks start September with gains, shake off growth worries By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany August 30, 2021. REUTERS/Staff



(Reuters) – European stocks rose on Wednesday as fresh signs of weakness in Asian economies were countered by hopes for more stimulus, while investors shook off concerns about rising inflation.

After a seventh straight month of gains, the pan-European started September with a 0.7% rise, inching towards its mid-August record levels.

Asian shares recovered from earlier losses after data showed factory activity across the region lost momentum in August as a resurgence in coronavirus cases disrupted supply chains.

Investors are awaiting manufacturing activity and unemployment data for the euro zone later in the day.

Travel & leisure, insurance and technology stocks were the top sectoral gainers, all rising more than 1%.

French spirits maker Pernod Ricard (PA:) rose 2.6% after it posted a stronger-than-expected rise in full-year operating profit, driven by a strong rebound in demand in China and the United States.

Supermarket group Carrefour (PA:) slid 5.2% as luxury goods billionaire Bernard Arnault sold the 5.7% stake he owned in the company.