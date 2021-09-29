European stocks stabilize after tech-driven rout

Article content

European stocks steadied on Wednesday after one of the worst market routs this year, with investors turning to defensive healthcare stocks amid lingering concerns about growth and inflation.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.8% after shedding 2.2% on Tuesday in their biggest percentage daily decline since mid-July.

In a widespread risk-off sentiment, global stocks tumbled in the previous session as government bond yields surged on growing expectations of faster interest rate hikes and steered investors away from high-growth technology stocks.