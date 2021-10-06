European stocks skid on inflation angst as oil jumps

Article content Technology, travel and retail shares fueled declines in European stocks on Wednesday as soaring oil and gas prices intensified concerns about higher inflation denting economic growth. After a late-session rally on Tuesday, the pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 1.7%, with travel & leisure and tech stocks tumbling more than 2%. Banks slipped 0.6%, but were the smallest decliners on prospects of higher interest rates as U.S. and European government bond yields climbed and oil prices hit multi-year highs.

Article content Dutch and British wholesale gas prices surged to record highs on Tuesday amid wider energy market price hikes. “It’s (gas prices) really soaring at the moment and the question is whether central banks are going to act on this from an inflation perspective, which is set to go higher, or from a growth perspective, which is set to go lower,” said Bert Colijn, senior economist at ING. “We’re not expecting any longer term stagflation, but the impact of this could be somewhat stagflationary.” A global energy crunch, labor shortage and other supply chain constraints have weighed on a global economy recovery when major central banks are considering easing the massive pandemic-era stimulus. The STOXX 600 is down about 5.5% since hitting a record high in August.