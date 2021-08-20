European stocks set for worst week in 6 months on virus, growth worries By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany August 19, 2021. REUTERS/Staff



(Reuters) – A slide in European shares halted on Friday, although the index was still on course for its worst week since February on signs of slowing growth, rising COVID-19 cases and fears of a sooner-than-expected tapering in monetary stimulus.

The pan-European was up 0.1% at 0705 GMT following a 1.5% slump in the previous session on indications that the U.S. Federal Reserve could start reining in easy money policies later this year.

The mining index recovered from a 4% fall on Thursday as prices stabilised, but was still set to be the worst performing European sector for the week. [MET/L]

Luxury goods were also tracking weekly declines of nearly 6%, pressured by worries over possible wealth policy developments in China.

slipped 0.2% as data showed producer prices jumped more than expected last month.

In company news, UK supermarket Morrisons jumped 4.5% to the top of the STOXX 600 after agreeing a takeover offer worth 7.0 billion pounds ($9.54 billion), while Swedish real estate web portal Hemnet surged 14.6% on an upbeat quarterly report.