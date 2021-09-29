European stocks rise on AstraZeneca, ASM strength

Article content European stocks rose on Wednesday after one of the worst market routs this year as AstraZeneca lifted healthcare stocks on a deal to buy a rare disease drugmaker, while chip equipment producer ASM gained on an upbeat earnings forecast. British drugmaker AstraZeneca jumped 4.2% after saying it will take full control of Caelum Biosciences in a deal worth up to $500 million. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.6%, with investors gradually looking past a 2.2% fall in the previous session.

Article content “If investing is often about climbing a wall of worry, then market participants arguably face the equivalent of the Matterhorn right now but on Wednesday investors seemed to be undaunted,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell. Global stocks tumbled on Tuesday as U.S. government bond yields surged on growing expectations of faster interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and steered investors away from high-growth technology stocks. The European tech sector slipped 0.7% extending its declines from Tuesday. ASML Holding NV, one of the key suppliers to computer chip makers, reversed earlier gains to trade 2.6% lower even after raising financial targets. ASM International jumped almost 3.9% a day after it raised its third-quarter order intake guidance.