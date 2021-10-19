European stocks rise as defensive buying helps offset losses on downbeat earnings

Article content Some positive earnings and defensive buying kept Europe’s main stock index in the black on Tuesday, helping offset losses in Sweden’s Ericsson and French consumer goods giant Danone after downbeat results. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.3%, staying close to one-month highs. Utilities and industrials led gains, while German reinsurer Munich Re rose 2.6% after doubling its profit in the third quarter. Some upbeat earnings from Wall Street, including Johnson & Johnson and Travelers, also boosted sentiment.

Article content Capping gains were food and beverage names after Danone warned of growing inflationary pressures next year, pulling France’s CAC40 index 0.1% lower. Danone, peers Nestle and Unilever slipped between 1.3% and 3%. Telecom stocks followed, down 0.8% as Sweden’s Ericsson and Tele2 fell 3.7% and 4.3%, respectively, after earnings. Ericsson announced plans to reduce its operations in China after suffering a big sales drop in one of its biggest markets. As Europe’s third-quarter reporting season kicks into high gear, investors are scrutinizing company results for any signs that supply-chain strains, labor shortages and surging energy prices are starting to undermine profits. Third-quarter profits at European companies are expected to grow 47.6% from the same period in 2020, according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S data, with earnings revisions by analysts cooling recently but still remaining positive.