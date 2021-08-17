Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was down 0.5% as of 8:12 a.m. in London, led lower by the cyclical sectors of travel & leisure, energy and automotive. Basic resources was the only sector group among 20 to rise, boosted by a surge in BHP Group Plc after the miner announced that it would merge its oil & gas operations with Woodside Petroleum Ltd.

(Bloomberg) — European stocks retreated for a second day as concern mounted about the impact of the delta coronavirus variant, weighing on economically sensitive stocks that had been driving the summer’s rally.

Article content

Equities got a boost from better-than-expected corporate earnings during July and early August, rallying for ten straight days through the end of last week. They started to retreat from record levels on Monday as coronavirus cases in Asia cast doubt on a continued demand recovery. Closer to home, the Telegraph reported overnight that U.K. hospitalizations are at the highest since March.

“We’ve been waiting for this to happen for weeks,” MPPM EK head of trading Guillermo Hernandez Sampere said of the reversal. “The only thing missing before we can call this a correction is slightly more meaningful volume.”

Hernandez Sampere has been increasing his cash position from low single-digit percentages to high single digits and expects this to keep rising, he said. This isn’t just out of distrust in high valuations: IPOs are back on the menu in September and Hernandez Sampere wants to be ready to strike at opportunities.

Tuesday’s early single-stock highlights included BHP’s 8.5% rise, taking the stock to a record high. Danish hospital equipment maker Ambu A/S declined 6.5% after its third-quarter results disappointed.

For a daily wrap highlighting the biggest movers among EMEA stocks, click hereYou want more news on this market? Click here for a curated First Word channel of actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources. It can be customized to your preferences by clicking into Actions on the toolbar or hitting the HELP key for assistance.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Bloomberg.com