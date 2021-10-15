European stocks on course for best week in seven months

Article content

European stocks were headed for their best weekly performance in seven months on Friday, as investors took heart from strong earnings reports that helped ease concerns about higher inflation.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.4% by 0707 GMT, on course to end the week with a 2.3% gain, helped by a sharp rebound in risk appetite in the past two sessions.

Banks were the top gainers in Europe after forecast-beating quarterly results from four of Wall Street’s biggest lenders on Thursday.