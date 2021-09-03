European stocks mark worst fall in 2 weeks on U.S. job jitters

Article content European stocks slipped on Friday as U.S. employment data pointed towards slowing growth in the world’s largest economy, with retail and travel stocks exposed to American markets suffering the most. The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.6%, marking its worst fall in two weeks after data showed the U.S. economy created the fewest jobs in seven month in August. Global equities also tumbled after the data. Retail stocks were among the worst performers for the day, dropping 0.9%. Bookseller WH Smith, which makes at least a quarter of its earnings from U.S. customers, was the worst performer in the sector, down 3.4%.

Article content Travel stocks sank 1%. The laggard U.S. data was attributed to a rise in the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus. But analysts saw a bright side in the reading, specifically that weakness in the job market would give less impetus to the Federal Reserve to rein in liquidity measures. “Friday’s weaker-than-expected jobs puts less pressure on the Fed to taper its stimulus, which is likely to provide a short-term boost for stocks. The stock market loves stimulus and any indication that the Fed will remain fully accommodative is good news for investors,” said Jay Pestrichelli, CEO of ZEGA Financial. European technology stocks were the best performers for the week, up nearly 2% as investors fled to sectors most resilient to disruptions caused by the pandemic.