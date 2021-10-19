European stocks inch up as tech gains offset losses in Ericsson By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, October 8, 2021. REUTERS/Staff

(Reuters) – European stocks inched higher on Tuesday as technology shares rose, mirroring overnight gains in their Wall Street peers and offsetting losses in Sweden’s Ericsson (BS:) and healthcare companies.

The pan-European rose 0.1% by 0708 GMT, with technology stocks up 0.7%.

Telecom equipment maker Ericsson fell 3% as a hit from global supply chain problems overshadowed stronger-than-expected third-quarter core earnings, while French food group Danone slipped 1.3% after recording rising costs and slower sales growth in the third quarter.

Swedish telecoms operator Tele2 was down 2.3% after posting quarterly core earnings in line with market expectations.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR