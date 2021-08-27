European stocks inch lower ahead of Powell’s speech By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
(Reuters) – European stocks inched lower on Friday ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s speech that could offer hints on the timeline for slowing of its bond purchases programme.
The pan-European index slipped 0.2% in early trading, with travel & leisure and banks leading declines after gaining for much of the week.
Investors were squarely focussed on Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole summit at 1400 GMT after fresh calls for early tapering from a few hawkish Fed policymakers unsettled investors on Thursday.
European and U.S. stocks are trading near record levels, but worries about the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, slowing economic momentum and a gradual paring back of stimulus have all weighed on investor sentiment recently.
A survey showed French consumer confidence eased marginally in August, dragging down the country’s blue-chip by 0.3%.
Just Eat Takeaway.com, which owns GrubHub (NYSE:), fell 2.3% after the New York City Council approved legislation to license food-delivery apps and permanently cap commissions they can charge restaurants.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.