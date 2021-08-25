European stocks inch higher ahead of German business sentiment data By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The German share price index (DAX) board is seen at the end of a trading day at the German stock exchange (Deutsche Boerse) in Frankfurt, Germany, February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo



(Reuters) – European stocks edged higher on Wednesday, with travel stocks rising for a fourth day, while markets globally were range-bound ahead of a policy update from the U.S. Federal Reserve later this week.

The pan-European index rose 0.1% at 0717 GMT after a record close on Wall Street. The European benchmark itself was just less than a percent away from its peak.

Travel and leisure stocks gained 0.7% to hit their highest level in over a week.

Data from Germany’s Ifo institute is expected to show business morale eased further in August after falling unexpectedly in July due to concerns about a rise in COVID-19 cases and supply chain issues.

Among stocks, Swedish radiation therapy equipment maker Elekta slid 6.4% after saying it was preparing for higher supply chain and related costs after profits tumbled in the three months to July.

UK food delivery firm Deliveroo slipped 1.8%, while British supermarket Morrisons edged up after news it was set to enter the UK’s blue-chip .