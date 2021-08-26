Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content European shares headed lower on Thursday after data outlined faltering German consumer morale as COVID-19 cases surge, while worries about monetary policy outlook further dented the mood. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.6% by 0707 GMT, with retail and mining stocks among the biggest losers. Investors remained on edge ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s annual symposium on Friday, when chair Jerome Powell’s speech is likely to offer hints on plans to taper its stimulus program.