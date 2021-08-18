European Stocks Futures Edge Higher; U.K. Inflation Slows Sharply By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

By Peter Nurse

Investing.com – European stock markets are expected to open higher Wednesday, taking their lead from gains in Asia rather than the weak close on Wall Street, ahead of key inflation data and an update from the Federal Reserve.

At 2:05 AM ET (0605 GMT), the contract in Germany traded 0.4% higher, in France climbed 0.1% and the contract in the U.K. rose 0.4%.

Asian markets pushed higher earlier Wednesday, bouncing after recent losses with sentiment boosted by the decision of the to keep interest rates unchanged despite expectations of a hike.

Wall Street had closed sharply lower overnight, with the blue chip dropping more than 280 points, or 0.8%, after U.S. July disappointed, raising worries of a slowing economic recovery.

Back in Europe, although confidence has been shaken by signs of slowing global growth, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the political turmoil in Afghanistan, the focus is likely on the release of inflation data for July.

U.K. rose 2.0% year-on-year, sharply slowing from the 2.5% growth seen during the previous month and lessening the pressure on the Bank of England to tighten monetary policy.

Eurozone’s for last month is expected later in the session, and is expected to remain at 2.2% on the year.

Also of interest will be the release of the from the Federal Reserve’s July meeting, at 2 PM ET (1800 GMT), with investors looking for clues over the U.S. central bank’s thinking over when it can start reining in its massive bond-buying program.

In corporate news, the retail sector will again be in focus Wednesday with U.S. giants Target (NYSE:) and Lowe’s (NYSE:) reporting before the start of trading on Wall Street. This follows on from Walmart (NYSE:) and Home Depot (NYSE:) offering up their second-quarter earnings on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, oil prices edged higher Wednesday, attempting to rebound after four days of declines, but the spread of the delta coronavirus variant, particularly in China, and the associated impact on mobility is likely to cap any gains.

Investors will keep a wary eye on the latest crude oil supply data from the U.S. , due later in the day, after the American Petroleum Institute, an industry body, reported a draw of just over 1 million barrels for the week ending Aug. 13.

The EIA reported earlier this week that U.S. shale oil production is expected to rise to 8.1 million barrels per day in September, the highest since April 2020.

By 2:05 AM ET, futures traded 0.2% higher at $66.50 a barrel, while the contract rose 0.3% to $69.21.

Additionally, rose 0.3% to $1,793.10/oz, while traded 0.1% higher at 1.1714.