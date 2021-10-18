European stocks fall as luxury stocks feel pain from China’s woes

Article content European shares fell on Monday after weaker-than-expected growth data from China hit luxury stocks, while a relentless surge in commodity prices fueled worries about inflation spiraling out of control. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.5% after an upbeat start to the quarterly earnings season drove its strongest weekly performance since March on Friday. Asian stocks came under pressure after data showed China’s economy hit its slowest pace of growth in a year in the third quarter, hurt by power shortages, supply chain bottlenecks and major wobbles in the property market.

Article content China-exposed luxury stocks including LVMH, Kering and Hermes fell about 3% each, also hurt by Chinese President Xi Jinping’s call for the expansion of a consumption tax. “(Sentiment) is being driven by some of the data out of China,” said Michael Bell, global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management. “It’s ongoing concerns around the slowdown in the real estate market really.” Belgian materials technology and recycling group Umicore was among major laggards, falling 5.5% after it cut its profit outlook to reflect a stronger than previously expected impact from the global semiconductor shortage. Analysts are expecting European companies to report a near 47% jump in third-quarter profit, as per Refinitiv IBES data. Those figures have been revised higher in recent days, helping the STOXX 600 inch toward its August peak.