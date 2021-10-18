European Stocks Fall as China Tax Risks Weigh on Luxury Shares

Article content (Bloomberg) — European stocks retreated after their best weekly gain since March, with luxury goods shares under pressure after China signaled plans for property tax legislation and economic data disappointed. The Stoxx Europe 600 slid 0.7% as of 2:17 p.m. in London as luxury stocks like LVMH and Kering SA echoed their drop in August, which was driven by nervousness over China’s aims to reduce its wealth disparity. The mood was also subdued by data showing economic growth slowed in the country, fueling fears about further setbacks in the recovery. All European equity sectors traded lower.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content European stocks have rebounded over the past two weeks after slumping through September over concerns about slowing global growth and the impact of energy costs on inflation. The benchmark came under pressure on Monday after data showed China’s housing slump and electricity shortages weighed on economic growth last quarter, while property curbs remain. “In China, the GDP number was slightly disappointing but what concerns me the most is the situation in the real estate, which we know could heavily impact the growth and is far from being clearly defined,” said Alberto Tocchio, a portfolio manager at Kairos Partners. Tocchio is also monitoring the potential impact of higher input prices and the supply chain crisis as more companies report earnings.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Early earnings reports have, however, bolstered investor confidence that the recovery can continue. Earnings are beating consensus by even more than usual this quarter and “there appears to be little evidence of price rises squeezing margins,” said State Street Global Advisors’ Altaf Kassam, adding that he expects this trend to continue. That would “justify the recent equity market rally without need for further multiple expansion,” said Kassam, the firm’s EMEA head of investment strategy and research. Meanwhile, JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists led by Mislav Matejka think the upcoming earnings season will be challenging, given the slowdown in activity, supply chain disruptions and rising energy prices. The strategists recommend buying into earnings-generated weakness, as still-expanding PMI economic data mean earnings revisions may not stay negative for long.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Supply Chain Chaos, Surging Costs Set to Plague Europe’s Profits Among individual movers, energy giants such as TotalEnergies SE and Equinor ASA were among the biggest gainers as oil extended its rally beyond an eighth weekly gain. Meanwhile, THG Plc jumped as much as 20% after founder and Chief Executive Officer Matthew Moulding confirmed his intention to cancel his special share rights. Playtech Plc rose as much as 59% in London after the British gambling software developer agreed to be bought by Australia’s Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. for $3.7 billion. Meanwhile, Umicore SA fell as much as 5.6% after the company published lower guidance. For a daily wrap highlighting the biggest movers among EMEA stocks, click hereYou want more news on this market? Click here for a curated First Word channel of actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources. It can be customized to your preferences by clicking into Actions on the toolbar or hitting the HELP key for assistance. ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg.com

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.