European stocks edge towards record highs shaking off growth worries

Article content European stocks edged closer to record highs on Wednesday as fresh signs of weakness in Asian economies were offset by hopes for more stimulus, while investors shook off concerns about rising inflation. After seven straight months of gains, the pan-European STOXX 600 started September with a 0.9% rise, holding just a point below its life high. Asian shares recovered from earlier losses after data showed factory activity across the region lost momentum in August, spurring hopes of more stimulus from central banks.

Article content Meanwhile, a survey showed euro zone manufacturing growth remained strong in August, but supply chain issues due to the pandemic continued to constrain supplies of raw materials, driving up prices. Investors were unsettled after data on Tuesday showed euro zone inflation surged to a 10-year-high in August, while an European Central Bank policymaker called on the bank to reduce its emergency bond purchases as soon as the next quarter. The bloc’s banks continued to benefit from rising government bond yields. “Elevated inflation in the U.S. and Europe, weak retail sales in Germany and a slowdown in China all suggest that the market should be factoring in a temporary slowdown in economic activity,” Sebastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management said.