European Stock Futures Largely Flat; Sino-U.S. Meeting, Rising Covid Cases Eyed By Investing.com

© Reuters



By Peter Nurse

Investing.com – European stock markets are expected to open largely unchanged Tuesday, as investors digest a key meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping as well as rising Covid-19 cases in the region.

At 2:05 AM ET (0705 GMT), the contract in Germany traded 0.1% higher, in France dropped 0.1% and the contract in the U.K. was largely unchanged.

The major equity indices in Europe received a largely positive handover from Asia, with the in Hong Kong up over 1%, as the leaders of the U.S. and China met virtually in the closest communication between the two countries’ leaders since Biden took office in January.

There remain a number of points of tension between the world’s two largest economies, but public statements following the meeting prompted optimism that these can be smoothed out, benefiting riskier assets.

That said, any gains are likely to be limited in Europe Tuesday as the continent has again become the epicenter of the Covid pandemic. This is prompting some countries to consider following the lead of Austria and the Netherlands and reintroduce restrictions in the run-up to Christmas.

Additionally, tensions are mounting in Ukraine, with the U.S. warning that Russia is massing troops at the border and NATO stating it would be prepared to defend the sovereignty of the country.

In corporate news, quarterly earnings come from the likes of Imperial Brands (OTC:), Bouygues (PA:) and Vodafone (NASDAQ:). On the data front, the U.K fell to 4.3% in September, from 4.5% the month before, while the October dropped almost 15,000, a sign that the end of the government’s furlough scheme has not led to any dramatic deterioration in the labor market.

Later in the session sees the release of third-quarter and readings for the Eurozone.

Crude prices rebounded Tuesday after recent losses, although gains are likely to be limited by fears of a hit to demand following a pickup in Covid-19 cases, particularly in Europe.

Fears of declining demand come as supplies are expected to rise. Last week, U.S. energy firms added oil and rigs for a third week in a row, focusing the attention on the release of oil data from the later in the day.

By 2:05 AM ET, U.S. crude futures traded 1% higher at $80.51 a barrel, while the contract rose 1.3% to $83.10. Both contracts dropped last week on the whole, for the third week in a row.

Additionally, edged higher to $1,866.65/oz, while traded 0.1% higher at 1.1377.