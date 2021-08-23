European Stock Futures Higher; PMI Data in Spotlight By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

By Peter Nurse

Investing.com – European stock markets are expected to open higher Monday helped by some bargain hunting after last week’s sharp selloff, but confidence remains brittle with a raft of manufacturing surveys likely to point to a slowing global economic recovery in the face of the new Covid outbreak.

At 2:05 AM ET (0605 GMT), the contract in Germany traded 0.7% higher, in France climbed 0.8%, and the contract in the U.K. rose 0.4%.

European markets struggled last week, with the and the dropping close to 1% and the over 3%, amid concerns the measures taken to tackle the spread of the delta variant of the Covid-19 virus will hit global growth just as the U.S. Federal Reserve considers starting the withdrawal of its extraordinary monetary stimulus.

This sell-off looks set to persuade some investors to buy into the market Monday, particularly after China reported no new locally acquired Covid-19 cases for the first time since July.

That said, sentiment remains frail ahead of the release of a series of European for August later Monday, which will offer an early indication of how growth in the continent is faring in the face of the delta variant.

Earlier Monday, Japan’s growth slowed in August, while that of the shrank at the fastest pace since May last year, highlighting the impact of the recent wave of Covid-19 infections on the economy given the emergency measures in place.

The U.S. Federal Reserve’s that opens on Aug. 26 will cast a long shadow over this week, with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell expected by many to signal a start to reducing bond purchases from their current level of $120 billlion a month before the end of the year. .

In corporate news, the semiconductor sector could be in the spotlight following Friday’s news that the U.K.’s competition watchdog warned that Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:) $40 billion takeover of chip designer ARM would require a lengthy investigation.

Elsewhere, oil prices traded higher Monday, rebounding from three-month lows amid some bargain hunting, but sentiment likely remains bearish with growing concerns over slower fuel demand worldwide.

By 2:05 AM ET, futures traded 1.9% higher at $63.30 a barrel, while the contract rose 2% to $66.03. Both contracts had been on a seven-day losing streak and had hiit their lowest levels since May 21 earlier in the session.

Additionally, rose 0.2% to $1,787.00/oz, while traded 0.2% higher at 1.1715.