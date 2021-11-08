European shares struggle for direction after record run

Article content

European shares opened flat on Monday after optimism around a strong earnings season and the European Central Bank’s reiteration that inflation is temporary was offset by concerns ahead of U.S. inflation data this week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was flat as of 0806 GMT after hitting record levels on Friday.

Asian markets were also seen without direction due to a combination of last week’s upbeat U.S. October jobs report and caution ahead of a reading on U.S. consumer prices on Wednesday that could affect the timing of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike.