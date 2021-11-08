European shares struggle for direction after record run

Article content European stocks hit pause on Monday after a record run as investors treaded cautiously ahead of U.S. inflation data, while a clutch of disappointing earnings countered the impact of a rise in oil stocks. The pan-European STOXX 600 slipped 0.04% after hitting intra-day record highs on Friday. Asian markets ended slightly higher even as the mood was wary on expectations of another high reading for U.S. consumer prices, due to tightness in the labor market combined with dislocation in global supply chains.

Article content “After the busy session last week, the clock has gone back to zero as we’re looking at months and months before monetary policy is changed, if at all,” said David Madden, markets analyst at Equiti Capital. “It’s the best of both worlds: U.S., UK, and euro zone economies are recovering at a decent rate, and we’re not expecting any major change from the ECB, Bank of England, or Fed for some time.” European equities hit new highs every day last week following upbeat U.S. payrolls data, positive update from U.S. drugmaker Pfizer on its COVID-19 pill and a strong earnings season so far. However, major regional indexes including France’s CAC 40 , Germany’s DAX and UK’s FTSE drifted slightly into the red on Monday even as ECB’s chief economist Philip Lane said inflation would ease next year and remain weak in the near term.