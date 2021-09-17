European shares set for weekly gains as travel stocks soar

Article content European stocks were on track for weekly gains on Friday as news that Britain was mulling easing travel restrictions boosted airlines and hotel groups, while a rebound in luxury stocks also supported the main indexes. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.5%, reversing losses earlier this week on worries about slowing global growth and tighter regulation of Chinese firms. After closing up 3.4% on Thursday in one of the best single-day performances this year, the European travel and leisure index added 1.1%.

Article content Wizz Air, British-Airways-owner IAG and InterContinental Hotels rose between 0.5% and 4.0% after Britain considered easing its COVID-19 rules for international travel. “The one area that has surprised and continues to surprise is Europe. We’ve U.S. and China where data looks like they’re slowing a little bit,” said Adam Mac Nulty, portfolio manager at Brandes Investment Partners. “Next year, we’re looking at high single-digit EPS growth in Europe and for a market that is trading at mid-teen multiples, we think that is attractive.” China-exposed luxury stocks such as LVMH, Kering , Hermes and Richemont rebounded, following sharp losses earlier this week on fears of fresh coronavirus-related restrictions and regulatory moves in China.