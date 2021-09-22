European shares rise on Evergrande relief, gains in travel & leisure

Article content European stocks rose on Wednesday, recovering from its early-week losses after debt-laden developer China Evergrande said it would make some interest payments, while travel and leisure index jumped to a 14-week high. Evergrande’s Frankfurt-listed shares jumped 24% after hitting multi-year lows in the previous session. The property developer said it would make a coupon payment on its domestic bonds, offering relief to investors worried about payments default following financial troubles.

Article content Boosting the travel & leisure index, Entain surged 6.2% to a life high after the UK gambling firm revealed a $22.4 billion takeover proposal from Boston-based DraftKings which was nearly double the bid it rejected from MGM this year. Online betting group Flutter Entertainment gained 4.6% after it agreed to pay $200 million to the Commonwealth of Kentucky to settle a judgment reinstated last year. The Europe-wide STOXX 600 index rose 0.5%, extending Tuesday’s bounce after its worst session in two months, with commodity-linked stocks also in the lead. Meanwhile, in the United States, the Federal Reserve is set to conclude its two-day policy meeting later in the day, with investors expecting it to clear the way for cuts to its monthly asset purchases later this year and update its inflation and growth projections.