European shares rise on Evergrande relief, gains in travel & leisure By Reuters

(Reuters) – European stocks rose on Wednesday, recovering from its early-week losses after debt-laden China Evergrande said it would make some interest payments, while travel and leisure stocks jumped to a 14-week high.
Evergrande’s Frankfurt-listed shares jumped 15.1% after hitting multi-year lows in the previous session.
The property developer said it would make a coupon payment on its domestic bonds, offering relief to investors worried about the fallout of its financial troubles.
Boosting the travel & leisure index, Entain jumped 8.2% to a life high after the UK gambling firm revealed a $22.4 billion takeover proposal from Boston-based DraftKings (NASDAQ:).
The pan-European rose 0.8% by 0720 GMT, extending Tuesday’s bounce with commodity-linked stocks also in the lead.
Deutsche Post (OTC:) fell 2.3% after U.S. delivery firm FedEx Corp (NYSE:) cut its full-year forecast after labour shortages crimped earnings and slowed packages.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.