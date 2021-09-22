Home Business European shares rise on Evergrande relief, gains in travel & leisure By...

European shares rise on Evergrande relief, gains in travel & leisure By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3
© Reuters. The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, September 21, 2021. REUTERS/Staff

(Reuters) – European stocks rose on Wednesday, recovering from its early-week losses after debt-laden China Evergrande said it would make some interest payments, while travel and leisure stocks jumped to a 14-week high.

Evergrande’s Frankfurt-listed shares jumped 15.1% after hitting multi-year lows in the previous session.

The property developer said it would make a coupon payment on its domestic bonds, offering relief to investors worried about the fallout of its financial troubles.

Boosting the travel & leisure index, Entain jumped 8.2% to a life high after the UK gambling firm revealed a $22.4 billion takeover proposal from Boston-based DraftKings (NASDAQ:).

The pan-European rose 0.8% by 0720 GMT, extending Tuesday’s bounce with commodity-linked stocks also in the lead.

Deutsche Post (OTC:) fell 2.3% after U.S. delivery firm FedEx Corp (NYSE:) cut its full-year forecast after labour shortages crimped earnings and slowed packages.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©