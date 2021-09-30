European shares rebound, but set to end volatile September with losses

Article content

European stocks continued their rebound on Thursday from a bruising sell-off earlier this week, but were set for monthly declines on worries about a slowing global economy and higher inflation.

The pan-regional STOXX 600 index rose 0.6%, led by technology stocks, which were at the center of the market rout, while miners rose from sharp declines fueled by worries about China’s economy.

Defensive sectors such as real estate, healthcare and food & beverages also rose.

The European stocks benchmark is on track to end September with losses of 2.8% after a seven-month winning streak, as a surge in government bond yields drove investors out of high-growth sectors such as technology into economically sensitive banking and energy stocks.