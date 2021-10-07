European shares rally on cooling energy prices, construction sector gains

Article content European stocks rallied on Thursday, as easing oil and gas prices offered relief to investors worried about runaway inflation, while positive earnings updates in the construction and materials sector added to the upbeat sentiment. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.0% to reverse weekly losses, with buying seen across sectors barring oil & gas. Stock market volatility has spiked in the recent weeks on concerns about soaring energy prices spurring inflation and interest rates, debt problems at property developer China Evergrande and risks from tighter monetary policies.

Article content However, oil prices dropped for a second session after an unexpected rise in U.S. crude stocks, while European gas futures fell back from record highs. “The moves we’ve seen over the past couple of days have been somewhat extreme – gas prices, oil prices, some of the commodities and the threats of stagflation,” said Stuart Cole, head of macro economics at Equiti Capital. “You’re at a relative low, and there’s always a chance to bounce up,” Cole said, but added that equity markets are certainly not out of the woods. There was some reprieve on the U.S. debt ceiling front, after U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell announced plans to extend the borrowing limit into December. Sika rose 3.1% after the Swiss construction chemicals maker said it could overcome rising raw material costs and supply chain restrictions to increase its sales and profit margins this year.