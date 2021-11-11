European shares mark new highs as mining stocks rally

Article content European stocks ended at a record high on Thursday after relief around property developer China Evergrande benefited China-focussed mining stocks, while a strong earnings season buoyed broader sentiment. The pan-European STOXX 600 closed 0.3% higher at a new peak of 485.29 points, with the mining sector rallying 3.7% in its best day in four months. Diversified miner Anglo American PLC was the best performer in the sector, jumping 5.9% after rival diamond producer, Russia’s Alrosa, posted a profit jump and flagged a strong recovery in global diamond demand.

Article content BHP Group rose 3.9% after it said it had won approval for its climate roadmap. The world’s largest miner aims for net zero emissions by 2050. Iron ore and copper prices surged following reports that China’s debt-saddled Evergrande Group had once again averted a default. Higher commodity prices boosted the broader mining sector. Still, concerns over rising global inflation acted as a cap, especially after a higher-than-expected reading from the United States. “There’s a great deal of concern about the rather insane hike in U.S. inflation – a 31-year-high isn’t something to be sniffed at,” said AJ Bell analyst Danni Hewson. “It’s hard to see that markets think this would be the peak of inflation when you consider external influences, particularly supply bottlenecks and increased commodity prices, as the cost of living goes higher.”