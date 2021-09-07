European shares hover below record high, telecom stocks jump By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, September 6, 2021. REUTERS/Staff



(Reuters) – European stocks hovered below record highs on Tuesday as caution ahead of a European Central Bank meeting later this week offset gains in the telecoms sector following a Deutsche Telekom (OTC:) deal.

The pan-European index slipped 0.1% by 0719 GMT, after coming just a point below its record high in the previous session.

Media and utilities fell the most among sectors, while telecoms gained 0.8%.

Deutsche Telekom rose 2.5% after it struck a share-swap deal with Softbank (OTC:) Group to increase its stake in U.S. unit T-Mobile and sold its Dutch unit.

Shares in Sweden’s Tele2 rose 1%, while KPN gained almost 4%.

Germany’s Allianz (DE:) slipped 0.5% after Reuters reported that regulators have launched an investigation into the company after the demise of some of its U.S. investment funds last year.