European shares hit fresh peaks on earnings boost By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Staff

(Reuters) – European shares hit record highs on Wednesday, as a recent run of upbeat corporate earnings and higher metal prices helped limit losses from a slide in oil stocks.

The pan-European was up 0.2%, as of 0824 GMT, with global shares lingering at record peaks ahead of an expected tapering of pandemic-era stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve. [GLOB/MKTS]

BMW inched up 0.7% after the German automaker reported higher quarterly profit, though it reiterated its warning on the global chip crunch.

Shares of Lufthansa advanced 5.2% after the airline posted a return to profit for the first time since the coronavirus crisis, boosted by the easing of travel restrictions.

Oil stocks led losses in the STOXX 600, falling 1.8%, as crude prices declined after industry data pointed to a big build in and distillate stocks in the United States, the world’s largest oil consumer, and as pressure mounted on OPEC to increase supply. [O/R]

Vestas, the world’s largest maker of wind turbines, slumped 10.2% after posting a lower-than-expected third-quarter operating profit and trimming its full-year profit forecast.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR