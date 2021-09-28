European shares fall 2% to one-week lows on tech tumble, China woes

Article content European stocks sank to their lowest in a week on Tuesday as a surge in government bond yields knocked high-growth technology shares, with fresh signs of a slowdown in China’s economy weighing on investor sentiment. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 2.2%, its biggest one-day decline in over two months as a jump in U.S. Treasury yields signaled that investors were bracing for higher rates and the risk of persistent inflation. Technology stocks fell 4.8% to hit their lowest in two months after their Wall Street peers continued to sell off. They are particularly sensitive to rising interest rate expectations as their value rests heavily on future earnings, which are discounted more deeply when rates go up.

Article content Meanwhile, data showed profit growth at China’s industrial firms slowed for a sixth month in August, with an unfolding power crisis becoming a growing threat to output and profits. “The pandemic situation remains unresolved. The Chinese economy is slowing and authorities have yet to stimulate forcefully. The Fed is preparing to normalize policy. And the debt ceiling showdown is ongoing,” analysts at BCA Research wrote in a note. “Heightened uncertainty combined with elevated speculation suggests that the near-term path will be bumpy.” The weak sentiment across markets overshadowed a survey that showed the mood among German consumers brightened unexpectedly heading into October. Germany’s DAX fell 2.1%, France’s CAC 40 was down 2.2% and Britain’s FTSE 100 shed 0.5%.