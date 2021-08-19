European shares fall 1% on taper fears; commodities slump hits miners

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content European shares fell more than 1% on Thursday on fears of a sooner-than-expected tapering in global monetary policy, while a slump in commodity prices led mining stocks to a near one-month low. By 0735 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 1.4% at a two-week low, with mining stocks sliding 3.8% and tracking their worst day in three months. Asian stocks also fell earlier in the day to their lowest levels this year, as minutes published Wednesday of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting gave the impression of a looming cut in its massive, pandemic-era bond-buying program.

Article content “This does not mean that U.S. interest rate hikes will also be arriving sooner than later, but the start of divergence of monetary policy between the United States and the rest of the world, notably Europe and Asia, will have (market) implications,” said Jeffrey Halley, market analyst at OANDA. Although the European Central Bank has so far stood pat on policy, rising inflation has prompted some policymakers to say it must begin to rein in its easy money policies that have been instrumental in lifting the STOXX 600 to record highs. Focus will now turn to the high-profile annual U.S. Jackson Hole conference of central bankers in late August, where Fed Chair Jerome Powell could signal he was ready to start easing monetary support.