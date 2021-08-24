European shares extend recovery; travel stocks gain

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

European stocks extended their recovery on Tuesday after a full U.S. approval of a COVID-19 vaccine boosted Wall Street to record highs, while latest data showed a stronger-than-expected economic recovery in Germany.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.3% by 0711 GMT after last week’s sell-off knocked it lower by 3% from its record highs.

Travel and leisure, technology and mining stocks were the top gainers, up between 0.9% and 1.2%.

Wall Street’s Nasdaq reached an all-time closing high after U.S. health regulators granted full approval to the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE in a move that could accelerate U.S. inoculations.

Meanwhile, data showed Germany’s gross domestic product grew by 1.6% on the quarter from April to June, slightly up from its previous estimate of 1.5% as private consumption and state spending helped.

Marks and Spencer Group rose 3.1% to the top of the STOXX 600 after Berenberg and Credit Suisse raised their price targets on the company’s stock. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)