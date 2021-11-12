European shares end sixth straight week of gains at record high

Article content European shares closed their sixth straight week of gains at a new high on Friday, as strong results from Cartier owner Richemont rounded off a robust earnings season. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.3% to a new peak of 486.75 points, and added 0.7% for the week. It has finished at record highs in four of the five sessions this week. Richemont surged 10.9% and was the best-performing European stock for the day, after it beat six-month profit estimates and said it was seeking investors for its loss-making Yoox business.

Article content The luxury sector also got a boost from France’s LVMH , which gained 2.5% on news that Louis Vuitton was planning to open its first duty-free store in China. French blue-chip shares also finished the week at all-time highs, with carmaker Renault jumping 4.4% after Morgan Stanley upgraded its stock. “The earnings season is confirmation to markets that the underlying growth and demand picture is still very strong, even though there are companies talking about supply issues and margin pressures going forward,” Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors, said. “But you’re probably going to get to a point where returns get smaller and you see more volatility – investors will have to make that adjustment in their minds.”