European shares climb for second day, led by travel stocks

Article content European stocks extended their recovery on Tuesday after a full U.S. approval of a COVID-19 vaccine boosted Wall Street to record highs, while latest data showed a stronger-than-expected economic recovery in Germany. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2% after last week’s sell-off knocked it lower by 3% from its record highs. Travel & leisure, technology and mining stocks were the top gainers, up between 0.7% and 1.2%. Wall Street’s Nasdaq hit an all-time closing high on Monday after U.S. health regulators granted full approval to the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE in a move that could accelerate U.S. inoculations.

Article content Global stocks wobbled last week after data from U.S. and Asian economies signaled a slowing global economic recovery, as a spike in the Delta variant of the coronavirus prompted fresh restrictions in several parts of the world. Investors are awaiting U.S. Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell’s speech at the annual Jackson Hole symposium on Friday for hints on the central bank’s asset purchases tapering plans. “Since the release of the Fed minutes last week, the consensus for the start of tapering has moved slightly forward, from the beginning of 2022 to December 2021,” Unicredit analysts said. “A hawkish surprise from Jackson Hole appears less likely and the next topic of major relevance is probably the U.S. labor market report on Sept. 3.”