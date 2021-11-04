European shares at record high as Fed unveils taper plan; BoE eyed

Article content European shares rose for a fifth straight session on Thursday, hitting record levels, as the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled it was in no hurry to raise interest rates, shifting the focus to the Bank of England’s policy decision later in the day. The pan-European STOXX 600 jumped 0.5%, after the Fed, as expected, said it would begin scaling back its monthly bond purchases in November with plans to end them next year. The U.S. central bank said it would wait for better jobs growth to raise rates, sticking to its transitory inflation stance.

Article content “What we’ve heard from the Fed is that next year central banks are going to be easing off the accelerator, but they won’t be hitting the brakes,” said Hugh Gimber, global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management. “That monetary policy is going to remain accommodative for some time to come is good news for stocks.” The European Central Bank also signaled on Wednesday that it was in no hurry to tighten policy. The Bank of England’s decision is due at 1200 GMT. Although investors are expecting interest rates to be hiked to 0.25% from 0.1%, economists are doubtful about such a move, given the economic impact from recent COVID-19 surges. The FTSE 100 was up 0.4% ahead of the meeting. The STOXX 600 has hit a series of all-time highs in November, driven by a relatively strong earnings season despite rising cost pressures.