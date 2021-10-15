European new car sales down in September

BERLIN (Reuters) – European car registrations slumped more than 25% in September due to a lack of supply of vehicles due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage, industry data showed on Friday.
New passenger car registrations fell 25.2% in the European Union, Britain and the countries of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) compared to last year, figures from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) showed.
