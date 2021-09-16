European new car sales down in July, August

BERLIN (Reuters) – European car registrations dropped in July and August after four months of growth, industry data showed on Thursday, suggesting that a global semiconductor shortage is hitting sales in car dealerships across Europe.
New passenger car registrations fell by 23.6% and 18.1% year-on-year in July and August, respectively, in the European Union, Britain and the countries of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), figures from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) showed.
