European Gas Prices Extend Record Rally as EU Pledges Action

(Bloomberg) — European energy prices extend their blistering rally as the supply crunch shows no sign of easing and the European Union pledged a quick response to keep the crisis from damaging the economy.
Dutch and U.K. gas futures hit fresh records along with new highs in benchmark power contracts as the European Union Parliament debated the crisis. EU energy chief Kadri Simson says the bloc plans to revise gas market rules by year-end to alleviate soaring energy costs that hurt competitiveness and risk economic recovery.
EU Vows Swift Action to Prevent Energy Crisis Hurting Recovery
Global gas and coal markets have tightened just as the heating season starts in the northern hemisphere, with limited supply failing to catch up with recovering demand. Surging costs are threatening to boost inflation and are starting to weigh on industrial production.
The inflation risk from soaring prices already pushed up U.K. government borrowing costs and prompted industry to warn of shutdowns. France, Spain and three other European countries called on the bloc to take urgent action to cushion the blow of soaring gas prices — and investigate their cause.
“Gas prices are surging at a time where the system is not yet overwhelmed,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank A/S. “It clearly shows the market now runs on fear.”
Front-month Dutch gas futures jumped as much as 16% to a record 134.04 euros a megawatt-hour after closing 20% higher the day before. The U.K. equivalent benchmark surged as much as 12%, hitting an unprecedented 330 pence a therm.
Europe’s gas rally “shows no sign of letting up,” Capital Economics said in a note. “While we expect natural gas and coal prices to ease back from here, they are likely to remain high by past standards well into next year.”
Even news on some supply relief haven’t stopped the rally. Natural gas flows into Germany’s Mallnow, which receives fuel from Russia through the Yamal-Europe pipeline, increased early Wednesday, although remained far below full capacity.
Liquefied natural gas cargoes are also starting to return to northwest Europe given the recent price surge.
Yet, the region’s demand could also increase soon with colder temperatures seen expanding into northern parts of Europe next week. Conditions across mainland Europe are set to drop below normal levels by next Wednesday, according to The Weather Co.
