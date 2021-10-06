European Gas Prices Extend Record Rally as EU Pledges Action

Article content (Bloomberg) — European energy prices extend their blistering rally as the supply crunch shows no sign of easing and the European Union pledged a quick response to keep the crisis from damaging the economy. Dutch and U.K. gas futures hit fresh records along with new highs in benchmark power contracts as the European Union Parliament debated the crisis. EU energy chief Kadri Simson says the bloc plans to revise gas market rules by year-end to alleviate soaring energy costs that hurt competitiveness and risk economic recovery.

Article content EU Vows Swift Action to Prevent Energy Crisis Hurting Recovery Global gas and coal markets have tightened just as the heating season starts in the northern hemisphere, with limited supply failing to catch up with recovering demand. Surging costs are threatening to boost inflation and are starting to weigh on industrial production. The inflation risk from soaring prices already pushed up U.K. government borrowing costs and prompted industry to warn of shutdowns. France, Spain and three other European countries called on the bloc to take urgent action to cushion the blow of soaring gas prices — and investigate their cause. “Gas prices are surging at a time where the system is not yet overwhelmed,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank A/S. “It clearly shows the market now runs on fear.”