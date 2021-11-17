European Gas Jumps to 1-Month High as Shortage Fears Mount

Article content (Bloomberg) — European gas surged to the highest level in a month, fueling wider inflation concerns, as delays to a controversial new pipeline from Russia stoked fears of a supply shortage with winter setting in. Prices climbed as much as 8.1%, extending Tuesday’s 18% surge, after Germany’s energy regulator suspended the certification process for the Nord Stream 2 link until it creates a local subsidiary for the section of the pipeline in the country. That has raised concerns that Europe won’t be able to get the supplies it needs in the coming months.

Article content Russian state-run exporter Gazprom PJSC will meet its contractual obligations, but any extra shipments on existing routes will depend on requests from European clients and the company’s “readiness” to fulfill them, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday. He added that the operator of Nord Stream 2 is ready to meet all the regulatory requirements to get gas flowing through the pipeline “as soon as possible.” With temperature forecast to drop over the next two weeks, consumers in Europe are facing high energy bills. Surging costs pushed euro-zone inflation to a 13-year high in October, stirring fears about an economic slowdown. Inflation also spiked in the U.K. Dutch month-ahead gas rose to a high of 101.82 euros a megawatt-hour, the highest for a most-active contract since Oct. 18, and were up 6% as of 11:53 a.m. in Amsterdam. The U.K. equivalent added 4.8% to 251.50 pence a therm.